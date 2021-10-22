7 Clever Ways To Get More TikTok Followers

For a business or brand to stay relevant in today’s market, it must do everything in its power to attract and retain its target audience. This means developing unique and engaging content to boost brand awareness in addition to advertising and promoting on social media platforms.

One platform that is emerging as a powerful way for brands and businesses to attract their target audience and get more followers is TikTok.

What Makes TikTok So Relevant?

With over 800 million active monthly users, TikTok is quickly becoming the new go-to social media platform for brands. Why? Because it’s:

Viral – Users upload over 60 hours of video daily, with some users amassing 1 million followers in just a few weeks.

Tailored to brands – TikTok is built around branded content, with its most engaging videos being advertorials.

Video sharing platform – Users can upload, edit and share videos in just a few taps.

Content sharing platform – Users can engage with other users through comments, likes, and reactions.

Relevant for wide demographics – the app is used across the world regardless of gender or age.

So how does an organization or brand get in on the success that can be achieved on TikTok? Well, the answer is simple – get more TikTok followers.

Followers on your TikTok profile are essential to more than just amassing a fan base. These followers bring quality engagement, social media shares, and brand awareness that paid advertising or organic content alone cannot offer.

But getting more TikTok followers can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the platform or who don’t understand the ins and outs of creating a successful TikTok profile.

Fortunately, this list of seven clever ways to get more TikTok followers is the perfect solution for businesses and brands looking to get more social attention TikTok.

# 1 – Buy TikTok Followers On TokMatik

You are probably thinking, “What? So I can buy followers?” And the answer is yes! Nowadays, people and businesses looking to grow their TikTok channel or brand are buying followers to amplify their exposure.

First off, buying TikTok followers from TokMatik is a reliable way for brands to ensure that their target audience sees their content.

Secondly, purchasing followers from TokMatik gives brands and businesses the advantage of having an established and organic-looking following behind them. After all, how does a user know if they really should follow a particular profile if it barely has any followers?

By ordering any of TokMatik’s guaranteed follower packages, new and well established TikTok profiles can:

Gain more followers quickly

Promote products or services to other target demographics

Make a more effective first impression

Check out TokMatik’s website to view their various packages that are guaranteed to get you the followers, likes, and views needed to make your brand’s TikTok profile a success.

# 2 – Use Clever Hashtags On Your TikTok Content

When it comes to getting more TikTok followers, the secret is in the details. And the most crucial detail is the clever use of hashtags.

There are various strategies for using hashtags on TikTok to attract your target audience and get more TikTok followers.

One strategy includes using broad hashtags such as #viral, #tiktok, or #funny so that your post will show up more frequently in TikTok’s search engine. These general hashtags can help expose your TikTok content to a wide range of potential followers, many of which might end up becoming new TikTok followers.

On the other hand, using specific hashtags relevant to your brand or company is also a great idea. For example, by tying in themes and words from your username, you can create some very clever hashtag combos for TikTok content that appeals to users with similar interests as you.

An example would be #iamapainter #masterworks or #paintingclass – all of which could bring targeted followers who might not have ever found you otherwise.

Additionally, consider using multiple different variations of your brand name. For example, Pizza Hut uses both #PizzaHut and #PizzaHutOfficial in their TikTok profile description to reach a wider audience and get more TikTok followers.

# 3 – Create A Challenge

One of the most popular activities that every TikTok user loves to engage in is a challenge. Since its inception, TikTok has become known as one of the top places to get fun and interactive challenges on social media.

Creating a challenge for your brand or business is a great way to gain more TikTok followers. The idea behind creating a good challenge is making something risk-free that can be performed quickly and easily – but still engaging enough that it will appeal to the target audience you want to follow your profile.

Some of the most viral challenges that have ever existed on TikTok include:

#IceStompChallenge

#RiceGumCupChallenge

#SaltBaeChallenge

#SauceChallenge

#InMyFeelingsChallenge

All of these challenges presented a fun activity for users to perform that was simple and straightforward. Moreover, getting users to participate in a fun activity helped spread awareness of the challenge, which encouraged more participation – leading to a sharp increase in TikTok followers.

If you are having trouble figuring out what challenge would best suit your brand or business, consider using TikTok’s ‘Ask A Question feature to see what type of challenge users would like to participate in.

# 4 – Familiarize Yourself With TikTok’s Editing Features

One of the features that sets TikTok apart from other social media platforms is its built-in editing software.

TikTok’s editing features include the ability to:

Add music, sound effects, or voice overs to videos

Change the duration of your TikTok video from 15 seconds up to 60 seconds long with a few simple selections.

Create 2D/3D intros and outros – even animated ones!

Add text or emojis zoomed into particular areas of the screen, such as in front of a moving object.

Make edits in real-time with no waiting time for processing.

These editing features are what make TikTok stand apart from other apps when it comes to posting content. Users want to see unique content that is edited to match their preferred tastes and likings. By familiarizing yourself with these editing features, it will ultimately help you create more original content that will get you more TikTok followers.

# 5 – Join A Trending Group

One of the most effective ways to get more TikTok followers is by tapping into any trending groups currently active on the app, as this can be a great way to grow your profile’s following.

By joining a trending group, all of your posts made within the group become more visible to everyone on the platform. And with the specialized ‘For You” page that TikTok curates, this means exposure to hundreds of millions of users that are unaware of your products, brand, or services.

If you are looking to join an older or more established group, type the name of that particular trend (such as #inmyfeelingschallenge) into the search bar, and you can find some of the most prominent TikTok groups currently active on the platform.

Joining a trending group is key to getting more TikTok followers because it allows your content to reach people outside of your already established following – which ultimately leads to more TikTok followers.

# 6 – Stay Up-To-Date With TikTok Trends

Sometimes, the best way to get more TikTok followers is to research what potential followers are watching. For example, finding out what popular TikTok posts look like or how certain types of videos do well on the app can make it easier for you to create your own content that will get more TikTok followers.

One of the easiest ways to stay up-to-date with trending topics is by following hashtags commonly used by other TikTok users – such as #trending, #videooftheday, or #videodaily. By doing this, you can stay up-to-date on all of the latest and greatest trends going around the platform. This ultimately makes it much simpler for you to create original content that will earn more views and more TikTok followers!

# 7 – Cross-Promote To Get More TikTok Followers

Cross-promotion on TikTok works similarly to how it does on other social media apps. The first way is by sharing content on your profile with other prominent TikTok users. In turn, they will do the same, allowing for more exposure across the platform – and more importantly, more TikTok followers.

The second way cross-promotion works is by sharing a link to your TikTok content on other social media platforms where your brand or business already has an established following. Again, this is a great way to attract new followers from your current audience to TikTok, which ultimately makes it easier for you to get more TikTok followers.

Trial & Error Is The Key To Getting More TikTok Followers

Your brand or business may need to try one or all of these clever ways to get more TikTok followers to find the one that works best for your business.

As long as you follow these tips and post unique content regularly, your business’s or brand’s TikTok profile is bound to see an exponential increase in the number of followers to your TikTok account.